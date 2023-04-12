PM Modi flags off Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday flagged off Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory via video conferencing on Wednesday.

The inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt railway stations. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from Thursday, April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.

Notably, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express is Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train.

While flagging off the train, PM Modi said, “Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of ‘India First, Always First’. I am happy that Vande Bharat train has today become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability.

Today’s journey of Vande Bharat will lead us to the journey of developed India tomorrow.”

PM Modi said ever since Vande Bharat started, about 60 lakh people have travelled in these trains. The biggest feature of high-speed Vande Bharat is that it is saving time of the people. From fast speed to beautiful design, Vande Bharat train is endowed with many features, he said.

“Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan. I am fortunate to have flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months.”

According to the schedule drawn up for the newest Vande Bharat Express, it will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The present fastest train on the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes. The new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by 60 minutes than the present fastest train on the same route.

The train will improve the connectivity to major tourist destinations in Rajasthan, including Pushkar and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, among other places that draw visitors in bulk around the year. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai. It was the second train in the semi-high-speed class to be flagged off on the same day after the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, which rolled out of the Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana.

Earlier, in January, PM Modi had flagged off India’s eighth Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The launch came a week after Prime Minister Modi flagged off a Vande Bharat Express on the Bhopal-New Delhi route.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express has stops at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations while it covers its 660 km journey between the cities.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.