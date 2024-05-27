PM Modi eradicated divide-and-rule culture: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda alleged that politics that in the past was dominated by a divide-and-rule strategy based on religion, caste, and region, where politicians used to seek votes from everyone but once in power, focused on benefiting only a specific group.

“Uttar Pradesh exemplified such tactics of caste-based appeasement. However, PM Modi has eradicated that culture and promoted development-focused politics with the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’. These two political discourses explain the difference between the situation right now and 10 years ago. Today, people believe that the nation is progressing forward and progressing with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and June 1next is the day to lay foundation for that by blessing BJP.”

He said a decade ago, after delivering speeches in India, leaders from any country would diplomatically use terms that invariably mentioned both India and Pakistan. “However, today, no global leader discusses Pakistan in relation to India. During Manmohan Singh’s visits to Washington, he would recount tales of terrorists and enumerate threats. In contrast, Narendra Modi has asserted that there is no imminent danger as India is adept at handling its affairs. From conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes to now taking action within Pakistan’s borders, India demonstrates its resolve,” he claimed.

Addressing the delegates at Vidwak Baithak here in PM’s constituency, Nadda highlighted that today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits, he not only receives invitations as a state guest but also special invitations to the White House. The discussions have shifted from Pakistan and terrorism to India’s contributions to semiconductor technology and space research. Amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the PM reiterated the principle of ‘nation first’ and India’s stance remained firm.

The BJP president admitted that working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a matter of pride. “Today, prime minister is a prominent figure on the world stage, and the origin and source of that personality is Kashi. Ten years ago, India was considered one of the corrupt nations and was not seen as a leading country. The most significant issue was the prevalent mindset among the common people that the political landscape in India was unchangeable. Indifference in public opinion poses a threat to democracy. However, over the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instilled faith in the common people, leading us to progress on the path of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he claimed.

The BJP national president emphasised that Narendra Modi has clearly expressed that India would neither look up to anyone nor look down upon anyone, but would engage with all nations on an equal footing. Whether it’s the president of the United States or the president of China, India represents its 140 crore citizens and will interact with them at the same level. India’s representation spans across various international forums such as QUAD, BRICS, I2U2, G7, G20, and SCO, and it often receives invitations to represent at other global platforms as well.

Reflecting on healthcare advancements, he said earlier timelines for vital vaccines and medicines to reach India were significantly prolonged. For instance, the Tetanus vaccine took 25 to 28 years, Diphtheria medicine took 30 years, Tuberculosis medicine took 30 years, and Japanese encephalitis medicine, developed in 1906 in Japan, arrived in India only in 2005, marking a delay of a century in its accessibility to Indian citizens. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, it caught everyone off guard. Within a span of 9 months, India’s scientists developed two vaccines. The government swiftly distributed 220 crore doses to its 140 crore citizens, including booster doses, fortifying the nation against the pandemic. Notably, India’s vaccination certificates are digital, unlike the paper ones issued in some other countries like America. India’s vaccination campaign emerged as the world largest and fastest, with vaccines reaching 100 countries, and 48 nations receiving them free of cost, he said.