PM Modi to dedicate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad; HBCHRC at Mohali on Aug 24

According to an official statement, at around 11 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana.

SNS | Faridabad | August 22, 2022 3:10 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on August 24. The day will witness two important health initiatives being inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Modi.

According to an official statement, at around 11 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana. Thereafter, he will travel to Mohali and dedicate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCHRC) to the nation, at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district (Mohali) at around 2:15 pm.

The availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get a boost with the inauguration of Amrita Hospital at Faridabad. Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6000 crore, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region.

In an endeavour to provide world class cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring States and UTs, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre to the nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an-aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 beds capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology – chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.

