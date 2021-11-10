Follow Us:
PM Modi congratulates Indian shooting contingent for winning medals

SNS | New Delhi | November 10, 2021 4:53 pm

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian contingent at the ISSF Shooting President’s Cup in Poland for winning medals at the international competition.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister particularly mentioned Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma for winning medals at the ISSF President’s Cup in Poland.

While congratulating the Indian players, Modi also conveyed people’s best wishes for their future endeavours.

“Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for winning medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President’s Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

