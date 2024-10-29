PM Modi cannot shield rot created in SEBI under Chief Buch: Kharge

In a fresh attack on the BJP-led government over alleged conflict of interest by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot shield the “rot” created in the regulatory body under the tenure of the incumbent chief.

Notably, the Congress has been demanding resignation of Buch following the Hindenburg Research report against her in August. The US-based shortseller alleged that Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

Referring to the SEBI Chief, the Congress president wrote in a post on X, “Narendra Modi ji, you cannot shield the rot created in SEBI under the Chairperson appointed by you. The continuing barrage of expose makes her position untenable.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said, “You (Modi) have destroyed the sanctity of SEBI – India’s market regulator, painstakingly created over the years, thereby jeopardising the hard-earned savings of crores of small medium investors. It also unmasks how you engineered a monopoly for your dear friend Adani. A thorough Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is required to probe every aspect of this syndicate.”

The statement of the Congress chief comes in the wake of videos shared by former party chief and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on his official social media account, attacking the ruling dispensation over the issue of the SEBI chief.