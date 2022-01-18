PM Modi calls for syncronized action to deal with global challenges amid Covid

Enlisting India’s contribution to helping countries of the world grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic by providing them with vaccines and medicines, achievements in meeting climate change goals, role in the global economy, and its commitment to reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday underlined the need for increased cooperation among countries of the world to overcome the ‘new challenges’, staring all in the face.

The Prime Minister who virtually addressed the high-level global leaders’ meeting said that amid the new challenges ‘we need to find new roads.’ “The need for each other’s cooperation is more than ever before,” he further stressed.

Modi sought to highlight India’s strong democratic credentials. He said a strong democracy like India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope which is their unflinching trust in democracy. He further said this bouquet comprises critical elements like technology, temperament, and talent capable of empowering the 21st century.

The Prime Minister spoke of India’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ which has seen the country saving crores of lives across the world by supplying them with essential medicines and vaccines amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the world. He said India today had emerged as the world’s third-largest ‘pharma producer’ and called the ‘pharmacy to the world’.

About India’s contribution to the global economy, Modi said India was sending a record number of software engineers to the world. He said more than 50 lakh software developers had been working in India. He said India has the third-largest number of Unicorns in the world. ‘More than 10 thousand Startups have gotten registered in India in the last six months,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said whether it was promoting ease of doing business, minimal government interference, and simplification of corporate tax all have contributed to making India globally competitive.

He said Indian youth are at a new height of entrepreneurship. As against 100 registered startups in 2014 the country today over 60 thousand of them of which more than 80 are Unicorns. He said the time was ripe for investing in India.

“The government is committed to incentivizing investment and production. Keeping this approach in mind, India has been providing production linked incentives worth $ 26 billion, covering 14 sectors of the economy,” Modi further added.

He said India moreover was making policies not only for today but also keeping an eye on the next 25 years. He said India had set upon itself targets of high growth, welfare, wellness, and saturation. He said this coming phase of the growth would not only be green and clean but also sustainable.

Prime Minister Modi said people’s lifestyle was also a big challenge for climate. He said the culture of ‘throw away’ and consumerism had posed a grave challenge to climate change. He said it was imperative to take the ‘take-make-use-dispose economy’ to a circular economy to deal with global challenges.

Referring to the Mission Life, he called for making it a global movement. Partnership in Life can be made a big basis of P-3 ‘Pro Planet People’. He also referred to increasing challenges to the global order and called for collective and synchronized action to face up to them.