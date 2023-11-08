PM Modi, BJP leaders greet LK Advani on his 96th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani on his 96th birthday. Taking to X, PM Modi Advani is a “beacon of integrity” and his leadership furthered India’s progress and unity.

“Birthday greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation building continues to inspire 140 crore Indians,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter, now renamed X.

Besides PM Modi several other top BJP leaders also wished the veteran BJP leader happy birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Heartiest birthday greetings to a great leader, senior most leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Hon. Lal Krishna Advani ji! May your wisdom and resilience continue to guide us for many more years to come. May you continue blessing us for many more years.”

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also wished Advani on his birthday and hailed his “selfless service to the nation”. In a post on X, Thakur wrote, “Warm birthday greetings to Shri LK Advani ji. He is a person whom we all look up to, and try to emulate his shining values and principles that have guided each and every party worker. His role in the growth of our party and his selfless service to the nation is unparalleled. Wishing for his health and wellbeing.”

Another BJP leader and Union IT Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar shared a picture of him with Advani on X and wrote, ” Birthday Greetings to the epitome of immense knowledge and integrity, Shri LK Advani ji. Wishing him Good Health, and Praying for his long life.”

Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu called on Advani at his residence to extend his birthday wishes. Naidu shared a picture of their meeting on X and wrote, “Called on my mentor, former Deputy PM Padma Vibhushan Shri LK Advani ji at his residence to extend my warm & affectionate birthday wishes. I earnestly pray for his good health & well-being.”