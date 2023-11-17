Logo

# India

PM Modi, Aus Dy PM Marles to watch World Cup final in Ahmedabad

In view of the Prime Minister’s schedule, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made a detailed review of security arrangements for the event.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 17, 2023 10:00 pm

The requests made by Maldives include the development of a cricket stadium in the island nation. (Representational Image: iStock)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister’s office said Patel conducted “a comprehensive review of security-cleanliness-traffic management etc. during the World Cup cricket final match to be held on Sunday, November 19 in Ahmedabad by holding a high-level meeting.”

