PM Modi arrives for parliamentary party meet to chants of ‘Modi ji ka swagat’

At the parliamentary party meeting, jubilant members greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived, accompanied by BJP MPs and prominent Union Cabinet ministers such as Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and Pralhad Joshi.

Cheers of ‘Modi ji ka swagat hai’ resonated through the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex, accompanied by rounds of applause, as the Prime Minister made his way down the stairs to take his place in the front row. BJP’s national president JP Nadda warmly welcomed PM Modi with a garland and shawl.

The meeting, held during the Winter Session following the party’s recent triumph in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, unfolded amidst anticipation surrounding the selection of chief ministers in these states.

In his address to the lawmakers, PM Modi graciously shared the victory’s credit with his party colleagues. He emphasized the need for a unified approach, highlighting that the party should move forward collectively.

Modi urged the MPs not to formally address him as “Modi ji” or “adaraniya Modi ji,” expressing that people identify him simply as “Modi.” He emphasized that using honorifics might create a distance between him and the people, stating, “I am a humble karyakarta of the party, and the people see me as part of their family. Let’s keep it simple – just ‘Modi’.”

His words reflected a desire to remain connected with the people and underscored his belief that simplicity in address strengthens the bond between a leader and the citizens.