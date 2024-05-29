PM Modi and I draw strength from public support: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he himself derived their strength from the support of the people.

“Kushinagar district has witnessed our enduring slogan from 1985 to 2019, ‘Ramlala Hum Layenge, Mandir Wahi Banaenge.’ Despite the obstacles posed by the SP, BSP, and Congress to the Ram temple, everything changed once you voted for the ‘lotus.’ With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading at the centre and my leadership in the state, all hurdles were swiftly overcome, resulting in the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he remarked.

Addressing a public meeting at Hata, Kushinagar, near the Irrigation Department office, in favour of Kushinagar MP and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Dubey, the CM said, “We can now proudly tell future generations that we witnessed the construction of the Ram Temple. While PM Modi deserves credit, the true strength behind both Modi and myself is the people. When you elect MPs and MLAs, they become our strength, and through this strength, development follows.”

He added: “The resonating chant of the slogan ‘Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, Abki Baar 400 Paar’ across the country causing frustration to the SP, which is contesting only 60 seats, of which five belong to members of the Saifai family”.

Expressing gratitude to the voters for gathering in large numbers at the venue braving the scorching heat, Yogi remarked: “Your enthusiasm despite the sweltering heat brings us joy. Presently, the whole of Padrauna and Kushinagar has gathered in Hata. The large crowd has made the sprawling pandal look small. Let the world see this festival of democracy. I assure to return your hard work by ensuring the development of Kushinagar.”

CM Yogi said that there used to be a ‘Dol Mela’ in Padrauna, but whenever Shri Krishna Janmashtami approached, the SP government would impose restrictions. If workers tried to organize the mela, the entire Padrauna would be shut down. Riots would break out in Hata every time. But in the past seven years, no riot has taken place in Hata, or elsewhere in UP.

“Today, no one can l dare to harm the cows, daughters, or businessmen. Those contemplating such actions will have to pay a heavy price for this. The cost of securing the safety of daughters and traders is not imprisonment anymore; it is akin to hell”, he remarked.

CM Yogi said that with the Lord Ram Lalla seated in Ayodhya, those who pose a threat to security have been eradicated. “Now, no one will be able to jeopardize security. Festivals are now being celebrated with ease. Padrauna has been connected to the highways of progress. The medical college in this district was just a dream, but now it’s a reality”, Yogi asserted.

Yogi added, “Kushinagar is emerging as a new destination for global tourism. The flavour of its sugarcane is reshaping Kushinagar’s identity. The groundwork for an agricultural university dedicated to Lord Buddha has been initiated. ”

“Few regions boast a confluence of a university, airport, and medical college, and yours is among them. This signifies the renaissance of Kushinagar within the renewed landscape of UP. Your selection of capable representatives ensures robust support and progress,” he pointed out.

Taking a dig at the opposition, CM Yogi said that while the BJP is dedicated to development, the Congress-SP alliance continues to cling on its divide and rule policy. They were responsible for the country’s partition and now they are trying to divide the country along caste, regional and linguistic lines.

He, however, emphasized that Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar was totally against granting reservation in the name of religion. These people will divide reservations for the backward classes, SC, and ST among Muslims. Baba Saheb Ambedkar had said that religion can never be the basis for reservation, her asserted.

Continuing his attack, he stated, “The Congress and SP, by advocating for Muslim reservations, are laying the groundwork for the country’s division. They want to enforce personal laws, but the BJP will not allow Taliban-like governance in India. Our country will be governed by the constitution, not by Sharia law.”

The Congress manifesto claims that they will grant dietary freedom to minorities if they come to power. Muslims may wish to eat beef by slaughtering cows, but Hindus will not tolerate this, he said.

