Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ‘Janaushadhi Diwas’ celebrations through video conference. He dedicated to the nation the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong during the event.

He interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. Stakeholders were recognized by the Prime Minister for their excellent work.

The Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries, Kendra Sanchalak, Jan Aushadhi Mitras at five locations i.e. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh; Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh; Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Maruthi Nagar, Diu and Mangalore, Karnataka. Interacting with the beneficiaries, the Prime Minister requested them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

He told them that due to affordability, patients are taking the required medicines leading to better health outcomes. He praised the youth promoting the Janaushadhi movement and asked them to help in the ongoing vaccine drive.

The Prime Minister asked the beneficiaries to spread the word about the benefits of Janaushadhi. He said, “You are my family and your ailment is ailment of my family members, that is why, I want all my countrymen to stay healthy.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted that the Janaushadhi Yojana is becoming a big friend of poor and middle class families. It is becoming the medium of both service and employment.

Dedication of the 7500th centre of Janaushadhi at Shillong is an indication of spread of Janaushadhi Centers in the Northeast. The scheme is providing affordable medicine to people in hilly areas, Northeast and tribal areas, Modi noted.

He said that dedication of 7500th center is important as there were not even 100 centres in India six years ago. He asked to achieve the target of 10000 centers. Poor and middle class families are saving about Rs 3600 crore every year on expensive medicines.

He said that the scheme is promoting Aatamnirbharta among women as more than 1000 centers are being run by the women. The Prime Minister remarked that in order to promote the scheme, incentive has been enhanced from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh with additional incentive of 2 lakh for Dalit, Aadivasi women and people of the Northeast.