PM meets Israel President; reiterates need for human aid to war-affected people

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a significant meeting with Israel President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the COP 28 Summit in Dubai.

The two leaders exchanged views on the conflict with the Indian leader expressing condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks in Israel. He also welcomed the release of hostages.

The PM reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population. He underlined India’s support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Herzog congratulated Mr Modi on the success of India’s G20 Presidency and welcomed the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Mr Modi also held brief meetings with several other world leaders, including United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“An excellent interaction with UK PM Rishi Sunak during the COP28 Dubai Summit. Strong India-UK friendship helps create a better future for the coming generations,” the PM wrote on X later.