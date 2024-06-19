PM makes late night surprise inspection in Varanasi; Leaves for Nalanda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a surprise inspection in his parliamentary constituency late Tuesday night after attending Ganga Aarti and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

PM Modi, who is the MP from Varanasi for third consecutive term, reached Sigra Stadium late at night.

He inspected the indoor sports complex there. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present along with the Prime Minister during the inspection.

After the inspection, the PM rested for the night at Bareka Guest House.

On Wednesday morning, the PM departed to Bihar.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other BJP leaders were present at the airport.

In Bihar, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Nalanda University campus near Rajgir’s ancient university ruins.

The BJP government is constructing National Centre of Excellence Stadium in Kashi for the sportspersons of Purvanchal. The stadium will host almost all sports and promote players from all fields.