PM leaves on 3-nation tour, will attend G-20 Summit in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left here on Saturday on a week-long three-nation tour of Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana during which he is set to hold meetings with several global leaders.

In a statement before his departure, Mr Modi said he is visiting Nigeria at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build upon the strategic partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism.

“This will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region,” he said.

He said he is also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent him warm welcome messages in Hindi.

Advertisement

On the second leg of his tour, the PM will visit Brazil to attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India’s successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to the people’s G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda, he noted.

Mr Modi said this year, Brazil has built upon India’s legacy. ”I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders,”he added.

Thereafter, the PM will visit Guyana, at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This will be the first ever visit of an Indian PM to Guyana in over 50 years.

”We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values. I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy, as I address their Parliament,” he added.

The PM said he will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM Summit.

”We have stood together through thick and thin. The summit will enable us to renew historical ties and expand our cooperation into new domains,” he added.

Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, on the PM in recognition of his contributions to the Caribbean island nation during COVID-19 and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton will confer the award on Mr Modi during the India-CARICOM Summit.