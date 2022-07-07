PM launches projects worth Rs 1,800 crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs. 1800 crores in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, saying “development for us doesn’t just mean glitter, but it means empowerment of the poor, downtrodden, deprived, backward, tribal, mothers and sisters.”

The government, he said, was working continuously on providing pucca houses and piped water to every household.

At an event at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, the PM said Kashi has always been alive and in constant flux. Now, the city has shown a picture of the whole country which has a heritage as well as development.

The PM said that schemes and projects of thousands of crores of rupees have been completed and many were underway. ”The soul of Kashi is internal. However, relentless improvement in the body of Kashi is going on,” he remarked, adding “My Kashi is a great example of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas.”

Modi said he was happy to see the way the well aware citizens of Kashi have done the work to give direction to the country. The citizens of Kashi have given a message to the entire country that short-cuts cannot benefit the country.

He praised the local people for preferring long-lasting solutions and projects over temporary and short-cut solutions. He said improvements in infrastructure and other spheres have brought tourism to the city and created new opportunities for business and ease of living.

The PM said his government has always tried to solve the problems of the poor and tried to support them in their happiness and sorrow. From the free Corona vaccine to the provision of free rations to the poor, the government has not left any opportunity to serve the people.