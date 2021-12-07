PM launches development projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation various development projects at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh which goes to the polls next year.

”When there is a double engine government, then the speed of implementing developmental works is also doubled,’ he said while launching the projects.

Modi congratulated the people of UP for the inauguration of the AIIMS and fertilizer plant and for the new building of the Regional Medical Research Center of ICMR in Gorakhpur.

He recalled laying the foundation stone for AIIMS and fertilizer plant, 5 years ago and inaugurating both today, underlining the working style of the government of finishing projects once undertaken.

He said when work was done with a good intent even disasters could not become a hindrance. ”When there is a government that cares about the poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged, it also works hard and shows results by bringing them along.” He said today’s event was proof that when the ‘New India’ was determined, nothing was impossible.

The PM said that in a three-pronged approach, the government stopped the misuse of urea by introducing a percent neem coating of urea. He said soil health cards were given to crores of farmers so that they could decide what kind of fertilizer was needed for their farm.

He said the government laid emphasis on increasing the production of urea. Closed fertilizer plants were also forced to reopen to increase production.

He informed that with the completion of five fertilizer plants in different parts of the country, 60 lakh tonnes of urea would be available.

The PM appreciated the UP government for the unprecedented work done for the sugarcane farmers in recent years. He lauded the government for increasing the remunerative price for sugarcane farmers, recently up to Rs 300, and for paying almost as much as the previous governments paid to sugarcane farmers in the past ten years.

He announced that the goal of his government was to ensure that every district in the country has at least one medical college.

The PM criticised the politics of display of authority, power politics, scams, and mafia that brought misery to the people of the state in the past. He appealed to people to be vigilant against such forces.