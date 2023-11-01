PM lauds inclusion of Kozhikode, Gwalior in UNESCO’s creative cities network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the inclusion of Kozhikode as ‘City of Literature’ and Gwalior as the ‘City of Music’ in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network. He congratulated the people of Kozhikode and Gwalior on this remarkable achievement.

The PM said that India’s cultural vibrancy shines brighter on the global stage with Kozhikode’s rich literary legacy. He also underlined Gwalior’s commitment to preserving and enriching its musical heritage and said that it is being echoed across the world.

Quoting posts on X by Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy, Mr Modi said: “India’s cultural vibrancy shines brighter on the global stage with Kozhikode’s rich literary legacy and Gwalior’s melodious heritage now joining the esteemed UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Congratulations to the people of Kozhikode and Gwalior on this remarkable achievement!”

The PM added: ”As we celebrate this international recognition, our nation reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting our diverse cultural traditions. These accolades also reflect the collective efforts of every individual dedicated to nurturing and sharing our unique cultural narratives.”

Earlier in the day, the Culture Minister wrote on X, ”Kozhikode in Kerala has been designated as the UNESCO ‘City of Literature’ and Gwalior as the ‘City of Music’ in the latest @UNESCO List of Creative Cities Network. These cities get acknowledged & recognition for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity. Congratulations to all stakeholders!”