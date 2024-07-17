Meghalaya CM seeks Rs 1000 cr from PM for New Shillong City project

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore for the development of the New Shillong City project.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Sangma discussed the ambitious New Shillong project with PM Modi, highlighting its potential to drive economic growth and create new opportunities in the state.

In addition to his meeting with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Sangma also held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding various pending development projects in Meghalaya.

Advertisement

Previously, CM Sangma announced that the state government has identified 25 acres for the New Shillong City project.

This land will be used to create new walkways, a green park, museums, and other beautification projects aimed at transforming the city.