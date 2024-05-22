PM lashes out at AAP over liquor scam, Cong over National Herald scandal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the liquor scam and the Congress over the National Herald scandal, saying that the corrupt will be made accountable for their deeds.

Addressing a public meeting in Dwarka, West Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, “Be it the earnings of liquor scam or National Herald’s scam… every penny will be recovered from the corrupt. The one who has looted will have to return it.”

PM Modi also announced that he will do an X-ray of corrupt people’s wealth after voted to power after the polls adding that those “looting” people will go to jail.

The Prime Minister hit out at the Opposition INDIA bloc over the issue of OBC certificates issued in West Bengal.

“Today, the Kolkata High Court has given a tight slap to the INDI Alliance. The court has cancelled all the OBC certificates issued after 2010 in Bengal. It has been done because West Bengal issued an OBC certificate to the Muslims. Their politics and obsession of vote bank and appeasement have crossed all limits…,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that for 60 years, the Jamia Millia Islamia University was running like a regular education institution and the Dalits, STs and OBCs used to get reservations.

Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi said, “To win the elections of 2014, the Congress government, in 2011 declared the Jamia Millia Islamia University a minority institution. Due to this, 50 per cent reservation was implemented for the Muslims.”

“Only two words can help you make a decision as to whom you should vote for! We believe in ‘Nation First’. Congress believes in ‘Family First’,” the Prime Minister said.

Further slamming the Opposition INDIA bloc, Modi said “INDI alliance, today, is a symbol of every evil that exists in the country. All the constituents of the INDI Alliance have three things in common: They are hardcore sectarians, they are extremely casteist and they are hardcore dynasts.”

PM Modi accused the Opposition INDIA bloc of being indulging in corruption.

“INDI bloc is harcore corrupt. They are being caught red-handed with stacks of notes. Their corruption has been exposed in Jharkhand and West Bengal. These people have grabbed every opportunity to loot the people of Delhi. The courts are shocked by the loot of the hardcore corrupt. The people who entered politics to change politics have betrayed the people of Delhi,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also hit out at the Congress over the issue of development.

“The Congress government could only build 12 km of highways every day. However, the Modi government is building 30 km of highways every day. In 60 years, the Congress government could only manage to build 70 airports. However, the Modi government built 70 new airports in a decade. In 60 years, Congress could only build 380 medical colleges. However, the Modi government built more than 325 medical colleges. During the Congress, the country had only 7 AIIMS. However, today the country has more than 22 AIIMS,” the Prime Minister said.