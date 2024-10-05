“PM is not going in this, then we have already downgraded it,” Defence Expert on Jaishankar leading SCO

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev commented on India’s stance regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Pakistan, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision not to attend signals a downgrading of India’s involvement.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation, ensuring India clearly communicates its position.

“I believe we can expect Jaishankar to be his usual, assertive self. India will firmly present its views. While this is a meeting of heads of state, the Prime Minister’s absence reflects a deliberate downgrading. It’s significant that Jaishankar is attending, but it’s clear that we haven’t accorded the event the same priority, considering Pakistan’s behaviour,” Sachdev said.

He emphasised the importance of safeguarding India’s interests within the SCO.

“The SCO is a valuable and crucial mechanism. We cannot reduce our role in it simply due to Pakistan. We must remain engaged and protect our interests. India cannot have normal relations with Pakistan until it ceases terror activities. While this is a serious participation, it is not at the level of heads of state,” he added.

Sachdev pointed out that Pakistan has failed to meet India’s demands concerning terrorism.

“India has made several demands regarding terrorists over whom the Pakistani government has direct influence. When Pakistan does nothing about them, what can we expect regarding figures like Zakir Naik?” he asked.

He further explained that Pakistan spreads anti-India propaganda to divert attention from its domestic issues.

“Whenever possible, Pakistan disseminates propaganda against India, both domestically and internationally. This is to distract its public from its own failures, particularly in areas like the economy and terrorism. It’s something we understand and should largely ignore,” Sachdev said.

He concluded by highlighting the divergent perspectives between the two countries: “The problem between India and Pakistan is that those we call terrorists, they regard as freedom fighters, and vice versa.”