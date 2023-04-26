PM interacts with students onboard Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train

A select group of students in the city had one of the greatest moments of their lives when Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with them before flagging off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat express train at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station.

A student of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school here recited a Malayalam poem, ‘Ini Varunnoru Thalamurakku’, in front of h the prime minister. It was a poem on cleanliness. A video of the same is doing the rounds on social media.

Another student recited a poem she wrote before the prime minister. Modi listened to the entire poem carefully and blessed her by laying his hand on her head.

Some other students had shown paintings they made on Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vande Bharat and Swacch Bharat to the PM. Others were happy that they got autographs from the PM.

The PM inquired from the students about their studies and interests. He told them that the future of the country lies with them and that the responsibility of the country rests on their shoulders.

The students are elated over meeting the country’s prime minister. They said that they had never expected that one day they could meet and interact with the PM. “Not even in our dreams, we expected it,” they said.

The children from various schools in the city were chosen for the first trip in Vandebharat Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train on the second day of his two-day visit to Kerala.