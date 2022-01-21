PM to interact with DMs, to review implementation of govt schemes

To ensure uniform development of all parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts on Saturday to take their feedback on the current status of the government schemes and programs.

“The endeavour is guided by vision of the Prime Minister to ensure that no part of the country is left out of development trajectory.This interaction is intended at achieving saturation of various schemes at district level in mission mode,” a PMO note giving details of Saturday’s meeting here stated.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with the DMs through video conference is scheduled for 11 am.

“The Prime Minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced,” the PMO said adding, “the interaction is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.”

The PMO said under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. “This (PM-DMs interaction) is in line with the commitment of the government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all, the PMO further said.