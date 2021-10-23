PM to interact with beneficiaries of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme tomorrow at 11 AM via video conferencing.

The interaction will be followed by his address on the occasion.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa launched on 1 October 2020 was inspired by the clarion call given by the Prime Minister for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as ‘Swayampurna Mitra’. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant will be present on the occasion.