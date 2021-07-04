Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the President of the USA, His Excellency Joe Biden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance.”