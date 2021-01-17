Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting major destinations in various states of the country with the Statue of Unity in Gurjarat’s Kevadiya, via video-conferencing.

The eight trains will connect Kevadiya to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also inaugurated several other railway projects – new station buildings in Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod.

While addressing the audience, the Prime Minister said the train connectivity will be beneficial for tourists coming to see the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya as well as it will also help in changing the lives of the tribal community of the region.

“The connectivity will bring new opportunities for jobs and self-employment,” said the Prime Minister, adding “one lakh tourists will visit Kevadiya everyday after improvement in connectivity”.

“One of the trains flagged off for Kevadiya today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor,” Modi said.

The eight connectivities include Dabhoi-Chandod-Kevadiya comprising of 50 k electrified section, rightwards arrow Pratapnagar-Kevadiya section comprising of 80 km of electrified section, rightwards arrow Vistadome coaches for scenic journeys, Chandod-Kevadiya New Broad Gauge Rail line, right-pointing triangle Dabhoi-Chandod Converted BG Rail line, right-pointing triangle Pratapnagar-Kevadiya electrified section, and Right-pointing triangle new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.