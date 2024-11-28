PM discusses violence against minorities in Bangladesh with Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Thursday understood to have discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar increasing attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The recent arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and the subsequent protests against the denial of bail to him are also learnt to have figured in the meeting.

The meeting came a day before Mr Jaishankar is to make a statement in Parliament on Bangladesh.

Protests intensified in Bangladesh again after police arrested Das on November 25 from Dhaka airport. He faces sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally in October.

On Tuesday, a day after his arrest, he was produced before a court in Chittagong which denied him bail.

India expressed concern over Das’s arrest and the denial of bail to him. It also condemned attacks on Hindus and other minorities.

However, Dhaka has strongly objected to New Delhi’s statement, calling it an internal matter of Bangladesh.