PM deputes four Union ministers to coordinate evacuations from Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today deputed four Union ministers to go to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn nation.

The four ministers who will leave soon as special envoys of the PM are Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd.)V K Singh.

The PM held a high-level meeting to discuss the progress made so far in bringing the Indians back from Ukraine under ”Operation Ganga” and how the process could be intensified.

The meeting was attended, among others, by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Scindia, Rijiju and Gen Singh.

Modi is believed to have reiterated his government’s resolve to bring back all Indians safe from Ukraine. he is also understood to have informed the participants about his discussions with the top leaders of both Russia and Ukraine.

This was the second high-level meeting in the last 24 hours over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a fifth flight carrying 249 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed in New Delhi this morning.

The Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised all the Indian students in Ukraine to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to western parts since weekend curfew has been lifted in Ukraine’s capital. Ukraine Railways is arranging special trains for evacuations.