Lucknow boy Aditya Srivastava tops civil services exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the civil services examination 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks, respectively, it said.

Srivastava, a resident of Lucknow, is currently working as an under-training IPS officer in West Bengal. He did his BTech from IIT Kanpur. His father Ajay Srivastava works in the Central Audit Department.

The winning candidates will be appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services posts.

A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have qualified the examination and are recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services.

Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprises three men and two women candidates, it said.

P K Sidharth Ramkumar and Ruhani have got fourth and fifth ranks, respectively in the civil services examination.

Ramkumar, a Bachelor of Architecture from College of Architecture in Trivandrum, secured fourth rank with anthropology as his optional subject.

Ruhani, a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in economics from St Stephens College, Delhi University, secured the fifth rank with economics as her optional subject, according to the results of the civil services examination 2023.

The top 25 candidates comprise 10 women and 15 men.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview.

The recommended candidates also include 30 persons with benchmark disability (16 orthopedically handicapped, six visually challenged, five hearing impaired and three with multiple disabilities).

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2023 was conducted on May 28 last year. A total of 10,16,850 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,92,141 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

As many as 14,624 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September, 2023.

“A total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the personality test of the examination,” the Commission said.

The government has reported 1,143 vacancies — 180 in IAS, 37 in IPS, 200 in IPS, 613 posts in different central Group A services and 113 in Group B services — to be filled through the civil services examination 2023, the UPSC said.

As many as 240 candidates have been put in a reserved list, it said, adding that the candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

Result will also be available on the UPSC website, http:// www.upsc.gov.in.