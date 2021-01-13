Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all the beneficiaries of PM Fasal Bima Yojana on completion of 5 years.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme.

How has PM Fasal Bima Yojana ensured greater benefit to farmers?

How has transparency been furthered in settlement of claims?

देश के अन्नदाताओं को प्रकृति के प्रकोप से सुरक्षा प्रदान करने वाली पीएम फसल बीमा योजना के आज 5 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। इस स्कीम के तहत नुकसान का कवरेज बढ़ने और जोखिम कम होने से करोड़ों किसानों को लाभ हुआ है। इसके सभी लाभार्थियों को मेरी बहुत-बहुत बधाई। #FasalBima4SafalKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2021

These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App’s Your Voice Section.”