Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2022 and 2021 awardees via video conference.

The digital certificates were conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years using Blockchain Technology, used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smt Smriti Zubin Irani and Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State were among those present on the occasion.

Interacting with Master Avi Sharma of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister enquired about the secret of his prolific output with regard to various aspects of Ramayana. Master Avi Sharma said that he got the inspiration from the government’s decision of broadcasting the serial Ramayana during the lockdown. Avi also recited some couplets from his creation.

Prime Minister Modi narrated an incident when he went and heard Uma Bharti as a child, she showed immense spiritual depth and knowledge in a programme. He said there is something in the soil of Madhya Pradesh that gives rise to such precious talent. He told Avi that he is an inspiration and an example of the adage that you are never too young to do big things.

Interacting with Kumari Remona Evette Pereira from Karnataka, the Prime Minister discussed her passion for Indian Dance. He inquired about the difficulties she faced in pursuing her passion. He complimented her mother for ignoring her own adversities to realise her daughter’s dreams. “Remona’s achievements are much bigger than her age and told her that her art is a way of expressing the strength of the great country,” Modi said.

Interacting with Puhabi Chakraborti of Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about her COVID related innovation. She also informed the Prime Minister about her fitness app for sportspersons. He asked about the support she receives from the school, friends and parents in her endeavour. He asked about her method of balancing her time for sports as well as developing innovative apps.

Speaking to Dhiraj Kumar from West Champaran, Bihar, Prime Minister Modi asked about the incident where he saved his younger brother from a crocodile attack. He asked about the state of mind while saving his younger brother and how he feels now after becoming famous. Modi also praised his courage and presence of mind. Dhiraj told the Prime Minister that he wants to serve the country as an Army soldier.

Interacting with Meedhansh Kumar Gupta from Punjab, the Prime Minister asked about his achievement of creating an app for COVID issues. Modi said in children like Meedhansh he feels that the government efforts to promote entrepreneurship are bearing fruit and a tendency to become job providers instead of being job seekers is becoming more pronounced.

Interacting with Tarushi Gaur from Chandigarh, the Prime Minister enquired about her opinion on the balance between sports and studies. He asked why Tarushi idolises Boxer Mary Kom. She told the Prime Minister that she likes her because of her commitment to excellence and balance that she strikes as a sportsperson and as a mother. Modi said that the government is committed to providing all the facilities to the sportspersons and creating a mindset of winning at every level.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that these awards become all the more significant in the light of the fact that they have been conferred during the important period when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said this is the time to draw energy from the past and dedicate oneself to achieving great results in the coming 25 years of the Amrit Kaal.

Modi also greeted the daughters of the country on the National Girl Child Day. He remembered the glorious history of the freedom struggle and the contribution of Birbala Kanaklata Barua, Khudiram Bose and Rani Gaidinilu. “These fighters had made the country’s freedom the mission of their lives at a very young age and had dedicated themselves to it” the Prime Minister pointed out.

The Prime Minister also recalled his visit to the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Diwali last year where he met Baldev Singh and Basant Singh who had played the role of child soldiers in the post-independence war. They helped the army at such a young age without caring about their life. Modi paid tribute to the bravery of these heroes.

The Prime Minister cited examples of the bravery and sacrifice of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He pointed out that the Sahibzadas had sacrificed themselves with immense valour at a very young age. “Their sacrifice for India’s civilization, culture, faith and religion is incomparable,” he said exhorting the youngsters to know more about the Sahibzadas and their sacrifice.

About the digital statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose installed near India Gate in Delhi on Sunday Modi Said, “We get the biggest inspiration from Netaji i.e. duty of the nation first. Taking inspiration from Netaji, you have to proceed on the path of duty for the country.”

Modi said that in any sector, policies and initiatives are being formulated keeping the youth in mind.

He cited initiatives like Start-Up India, Stand Up India, Digital India, Make in India along with Jan Andolan of Aatmnirbhar India and creation of modern infrastructure. This, he said, is in sync with the speed of the youth of India who are leading this new epoch both in India and outside. He underlined the growing prowess of India in the innovation and start-up sphere. He conveyed the nation’s pride in the fact that major global companies being led by Indian young CEOs.

“Today we feel proud when we see the youth of India excelling in the world of startups. Today we feel proud when we see that the youth of India are innovating, taking the country forward”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said in areas where daughters were not even allowed earlier, daughters are doing wonders in them today. This is the new India, which does not hold back from innovating, courage and determination are the hallmarks of India today, he said.

Prime Minister Modi further appreciated that the children of India have shown their modern and scientific thinking in the vaccination program as well.

“Since 3 January, in just 20 days, more than 40 million children have got the corona vaccine,” the Prime Minister said. He also lauded them for their leadership in the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. The Prime Minister appealed to them to be an ambassador for ‘Vocal for Local’ and lead the campaign of Aatmnirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India.