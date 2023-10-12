PM claims 13.5 crore came above poverty line with govt benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government’s approach to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach the remotest of places played a major role in taking more than 13.5 crore Indians out of poverty in the last five years.

Modi was addressing people after laying foundation stone and dedicating to the nation multiple development projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore in in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

He said, “The world is amazed.” Among the 13.5 crore people out of poverty today are those who dwell in remote and hilly regions. These 13.5 crore people are an example that India can uproot the nation’s poverty on its own.

The prime minister pointed out that even though the previous governments introduced slogans of Gharibi Hatao (end poverty), it is ‘Modi’ who says that poverty can be uprooted by taking ownership and responsibility.

“Together we can eradicate poverty,” he emphasized. Referring to the Chandrayaan Mission, he said India managed to land successfully on the South Pole of the Moon and achieve what no nation could do so far.

“The place where Chandrayaan landed has been named Shiv Shakti and the identity of Uttarakhand is now on the Moon,” the Prime Minister said. He said that Shiva Shakti Yog can be witnessed at every step in Uttarakhand.

The prime minister narrated about development strides made by India. He said “the world is recognizing India and the contribution of Indians.” Recalling the despondency of the past, the Prime Minister noted India has a strong voice at the global stage which is beset with challenges.

Pointing out the lack of development in border areas during the previous governments, the prime minister spoke about their fear of land being usurped by neighbouring nations with infrastructural developments.

“Neither New India fears anything, nor does it induce fear in others,” the Prime Minister remarked as he spoke about the infrastructure developments taking place in border areas. He said that more than 4,200 km of roads, 250 bridges and 22 tunnels have been built in border areas in the last nine years. Mentioning Thursday’s projects, the Prime Minister stated that plans are underway to bring the railways to the border areas.

The Prime Minister said that the Vibrant Village scheme had turned the last villages into the first villages of the country. “Our effort is to bring back people who have left these villages. We want to increase tourism in these villages,” said Modi.

He said due to wrong policies of the past with regard to water, medicine, roads, education and medical facilities, people had to leave their homes. He said new facilities and infrastructure are coming up in Uttarakhand in these areas.

The Prime Minister mentioned India’s global appreciation for the G20 presidency and the organization of the Summit. The Prime Minister credited the people for the success of the country as they chose a stable and strong government at the Centre after a long gap. He said he carries the trust and confidence of 140 crore Indians in his global presence.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the unprecedented love and affection and countless blessings of the people of Uttarakhand on his visit and said, “It was like a Ganga of Affection flowing through.” Modi bowed before the land of spirituality and valour, especially the courageous mothers.

The Prime Minister launched projects in sectors including rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management, among others in Pithoragarh.

Modi said “every village in Uttarakhand has produced those who protect India’s borders.” He said the present government had fulfilled their decade-old demand of One Rank One Pension. So far, the Prime Minister informed that more than Rs 70,000 crore has already been transferred to former soldiers under the One Rank One Pension scheme which has hugely benefited more than 75,000 families of former soldiers.

“One of the priority areas of the Government is the development of border areas,” he said as he stated that the development of the new services is taking place at a fast pace here.

He said apple farming will benefit from the roads and irrigation facilities and the polyhouse scheme launched on Thursday. An amount of Rs 1100 crore will be spent on these projects. “So much money is being spent to improve the lives of our small farmers of Uttarakhand. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers of Uttarakhand have so far received more than Rs 2200 crore,” he said.

Acknowledging the calamity-prone nature of Uttarakhand the Prime Minister said that in the coming 4-5 years Rs 4000 crore will be spent on projects which will help in dealing with natural disasters. “Such facilities will be built in Uttarakhand so that in case of disaster, relief and rescue work can be done quickly,” he said.