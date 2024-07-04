PM calls on SCO to combat terrorism, respect territorial integrity of all nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) countries to accord priority to combating terrorism, cautioning them if left unchecked, the menace can become a major threat to regional and global peace.

And in a veiled reference to China’s ambitious Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) which runs through Indian territory in J & K illegally occupied by Pakistan, he also reminded the SCO of its commitment to respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of every nation while undertaking connectivity and infrastructure projects.

”Priority must naturally be given to combating terrorism, one of the original goals of the SCO. Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders,” Mr Modi said addressing the SCO Summit at Astana in Kazakhstan.

The PM’s statement was read out by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is leading the Indian delegation at the summit, also being attended by the leaders of China, Russia and Pakistan.

”Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned. International community must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism. Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered, Mr Modi said.

He also stated that the SCO should take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among youth.

At the outset, he said the summit is taking place in the backdrop of pandemic impact, ongoing conflicts, rising tensions, trust deficits and increasing number of hotspots around the world. ”These events have put significant strain on international relations and global economic growth. They have aggravated some of the problems that have emanated from globalisation. Our gathering is aimed at finding common ground to mitigate the consequences of these developments.” he added.

The PM said,” The SCO is a principle-based organisation, whose consensus drives the approach of its member states. At this time, it is particularly noteworthy that we are reiterating mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, non-use of force or threat of use of force as a basis for our foreign policies.”

He said another prominent concern before the SCO is climate change and noted that the organisation is working towards achieving committed reduction in emissions, including transition to alternate fuels, adoption of electric vehicles, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

Economic development, he observed, requires robust connectivity. That can also pave the way for cooperation and trust between societies. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for connectivity and infrastructure projects. So too are non-discriminatory trade rights and transit regimes. The SCO needs to deliberate seriously on these aspects.

The PM said the 21st century is the century of technology. ”We have to make technology creative and apply it to the welfare and progress of our societies. India is among the countries to formulate a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence and the launch of an AI Mission. Our commitment to ‘AI for All’ is also reflected in working within the SCO framework on a Roadmap on AI cooperation,” he added.

The PM noted that India shares deep civilisational ties with the people of Central Asia. ”Recognising the centrality of Central Asia to SCO, we have prioritised their interests and aspirations. It is reflected in greater exchanges, projects and activities with them,” he added.