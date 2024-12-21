PM calls for making meditation part of daily life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon everyone to make meditation a part of their daily lives on World Meditation Day, on Saturday.

He remarked that meditation is a powerful way to bring peace and harmony to one’s life, as well as to society and the planet.

In a post on X, the PM wrote: “Today, on World Meditation Day, I call upon everyone to make meditation a part of their daily lives and experience its transformative potential. Meditation is a powerful way to bring peace and harmony to one’s life, as well as to our society and planet. In the age of technology, Apps and guided videos can be valuable tools to help incorporate meditation into our routines.”

The PM has been a strong votary of meditation, well known as a technique to reduce stress and anxiety.

After kicking off his poll campaign for the Lok Sabha election in March this year, the PM had embarked on a 45-hour meditation exercise at the famed mid-sea Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Mr Modi had undertaken a similar exercise at a Kedarnath cave, after the 2019 poll campaign.

Advertisement