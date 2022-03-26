PM applauds Indian Embassy in Doha for unique yoga session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Doha for bringing together people from most nationalities for a yoga session that led to a Guinness World Record (GWR).

“Yoga is uniting the world in pursuit of good health and wellness. A great effort by @IndEmbDoha (Indian Embassy in Doha) of bringing together people from several nations for practicing Yoga,” Modi tweeted in response to a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Doha, which posted photos of the GWR record event.

“A proud and historic moment for Indian Community and Qatar as we make it to Guinness World Record after Indian Sports Centre successfully conducted yoga lesson for 114 nationalities at @aspirezone (sic),” the Embassy’s tweet read on Friday.

The accompanying photos in the tweet also displayed the Guinness World Record certificate that read: “Certificate: The most nationalities in a yoga lesson was achieved by Indian Sports Centre (Qatar), under the aegis of Embassy of India (Qatar), in Doha, Qatar, on March 25, 2022.”

The event was held at Aspire Zone Foundation that boasts one of the world’s finest sports venues.