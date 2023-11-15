PM appeals to voters in MP, Chhattisgarh to elect BJP; claims Cong lacks vision

Ahead of polling in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, saying the grand old party lacks vision for the development of the two states.

Appealing to the voters to elect the BJP to power, he claimed that the people are angry with the dynastic and negative politics of the Congress.

“In the rallies, I saw how upset the people of Madhya Pradesh are with the Congress’s dynastic politics and negativity. The Congress has no vision for the development of the state and no roadmap. I urge all voters to choose the BJP, choose the lotus, for a developed MP, for a developed India,” he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“The campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections this time was rather special, more of a campaign to seek blessings from the people. I went to every corner of the state, met many people, and had conversations. The affection for BJP among the people, the faith in BJP, is our biggest asset,” the PM said.

In his post, the Prime Minister praised the women of Madhya Pradesh for their active participation in the election and acknowledged their role in making the return of the BJP government a priority.

“The women power of Madhya Pradesh is stepping forward in this election to raise the flag of BJP. Just as women empowerment is a priority for BJP, women have made the return of the BJP government their priority,” the PM added.

“Today’s new generation is looking at the next 25 years of India and their own 25 years together. And that’s why our youth are also coming forward shoulder to shoulder to fulfil the responsibility of taking the resolve of a developed India to fruition, he added.

In another post on X, Modi assured Chhattisgarh voters that the BJP was committed to fulfilling all its promises. “The Congress is set for a rout in the elections. People are trusting the good governance of the BJP and not the hollow promises of the Congress. I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh that the next BJP government in the state will be a government of their aspirations and the state’s prosperity,” he said in his message for Chhattisgarh voters.