PM, Amit Shah, Nadda pay glowing tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda, and other BJP leaders on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the party’s founding ideologue Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 71st death anniversary.

Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

The prime minister said Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s glowing personality would continue to guide future generations.

In a post on X in Hindi, Modi said, “Respectful tributes to the great son of the country, eminent thinker and educationist Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day. He dedicated his life in the service of Mother India. His dynamic personality will continue to inspire every generation of the country.”

Remembering Mookerjee, the Union home minister said, “Tribute to Jan Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day who fought all his life for the unity, integrity and self-respect of the country.”

In a post on X, Shah said, “Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee gave the supreme sacrifice in the struggle to make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of the country by giving the slogan of ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan’. He played an important role in the ideological and practical fight to keep West Bengal a part of India.”

He further wrote: “As a member of the Constituent Assembly, he gave transformative suggestions regarding language and culture. He gave alternative ideas to the people of the country by establishing the Jana Sangh. This star of Indian culture will always remain bright and will guide the future generations on the path of nation first.”

BJP President Nadda paid floral tributes to Mookerjee at the BJP headquarters in Delhi and distributed plant saplings among party workers.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, architect of cultural nationalism and national unity, eminent thinker and educationist, revered Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day, ” Nadda wrote in a post on X.

“He (Mookerjee) dedicated his entire life to the progress and glory of the nation. His work for protecting India’s sovereignty and for the world of education is unforgettable. Dr Syama Prasad ji’s sacrifice and dedication will continue to inspire every Indian to put the nation first and to sacrifice everything,” he added.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and other BJP leaders, paid floral tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the national capital.