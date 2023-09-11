Plot to implicate Chandy in sex case: Kerala CM seeks proof from UDF

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday that his government would examine and take requisite action on any request by the Congress-led opposition UDF for a probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy to implicate Oommen Chandy in sexual harassment.

Responding to an adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil over the CBI findings absolving the former chief minister of the charge of sexual harassment levelled by a woman complainant, the chief minister said his government would consider a probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy against Oommen Chandy in the solar case.

He said while there was no material before the government to order a probe on its own, if the Opposition provides one, it would be considered.

He said that the Opposition was making strange allegations that are not related to the facts on the solar issue. The government has not yet officially received the CBI report and therefore, it was not in a position to comment on it or take any action based on it.

Moving an adjournment motion, Shafi Parambil wanted those who hounded Oommen Chandy over the complaint by the woman complainant to apologise in the wake of the CBI findings. “Those who hunted down an honest public servant by using fake letters should apologise. The solar case is a political disaster. Despite knowing that he was innocent, Oommen Chandy was brutally hunted down,” he said.

Participating in the discussion, Opposition leader VD Satheesan called Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan prime accused in what he called a criminal conspiracy to target Chandy in the sexual scandal. He said the ruling party worked hard to crucify Oommen Chandy.

Satheesan also accused the ruling front of buying forged letters from the complainant woman in order to humiliate their opponents in front of the people. “They carried out an investigation for five years without gathering any evidence. Ahead of elections, the case was transferred to the CBI,” he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the sexual harassment case, reportedly found that there was an intricate plot aimed at implicating Chandy in the case.

The CBI, in its report submitted to the court the other day, giving clean-chit to Chandy in the case, has reportedly stated that a ruling front MLA and his aide conspired to name the senior Congress leader in the case.

The CBI points out that the woman’s letter initially does not contain Chandy’s name. The Central probe agency found that the name of Chandy was interpolated into the letter later. The ruling front MLA got possession of the letter through his aide.