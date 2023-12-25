Plane with Indians grounded in France over human trafficking fears allowed to leave

A plane with around 300 Indians, which was grounded over human trafficking fears, was Sunday allowed to leave France after four days. The passenger plane, Airbus A340, was flying from Dubai, United Arab Emirates to Managua in Nicaraguan.

It was grounded during a stopover to refuel at the Vatry airport in north-eastern France last Thursday after an “anonymous tip-off”.

Following the incident, French authorities set up a temporary shelter at the Vatry airport and police sealed off the area.

All the passengers were questioned for two days following which French prosecutors allowed the plane to leave France. It is expected to leave on Monday.

According to reports, all the passengers are likely to be flown to India. However, the Indian authorities have not confirmed the same.

There were a total of 303 passengers on the plane. Most of them are Indians and include a 21-month child and 11 minors.

According to French media reports, the passengers were workers in the UAE and heading to Nicaragua as “a jumping off spot for the United States or Canada.”

French authorities detained two of the passengers “to verify” their role in the alleged human trafficking.

Authorities believed their role “may have been different than the others in this transport, and under what conditions and with what objectives”.

At least 12 of them have reportedly sought asylum in France.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Paris said that the “embassy consular staff” were on site, working with French authorities “for the welfare” of detained passengers for an “early resolution of the situation”.