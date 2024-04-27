5 clerics detained for taking 95 children from Bihar to Saharanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission has apprehended five clerics on anti-human trafficking charges who were taking 95 children from different districts of Bihar to Saharanpur by bus.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the anti-trafficking unit of the Commission intercepted the bus carrying the children in Ayodhya on Friday evening.

Later all the children aged between nine and 12 years have been brought to Lucknow and kept in boarding house.

The police is busy interrogating the clerics and getting information about the entire racket.

Commission sources here on Saturday said that on the information by Mission Mukti Foundation New Delhi, the children of Purnia of Bihar were rescued safely.

A Child Welfare Committee member said they had received information that many children were being taken illegally from Araria and Purnia in Bihar to Deoband in Saharanpur.

The Commission with the assistance from police stopped the bus on the highway located at Badi Devkali of Ayodhya.

Altogether 95 children were found in the bus and there were five clerics with them.

According to sources, the children did not know where they were being taken. The information given by the clerics also turned out to be false.

Child Welfare Committee members said that the clerics do not even have the names of the children’s parents and the consent letter. Many children are also orphans. Clerics kept misleading the police

Further investigation was underway police said.