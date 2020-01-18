Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will lead the Indian delegation to the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF), being held at Davos from 20-24 January.

The minister will participate in the WEF along with Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh L Mandaviya and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Finance Minister of Punjab and the IT Minister of Telangana, an official communique said today. Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, senior officials of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest India are also part of the delegation.

Apart from this the minister will hold bilateral meetings with CEOs of companies, attend WEF sessions and round tables on Accelerating Investments in Indian Railways and attracting Global Institutional Investments in India.

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world’s top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.

Goyal will also participate in an informal WTO ministerial gathering being held in Davos during this period. He will hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Korea and Singapore. He will also meet Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Secretary General of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).