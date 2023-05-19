Pinarayi Vijayan govt a failure: KPCC president

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has claimed that the celebration being organized by the Pinarayi Government by spending around rupees one hundred crore in connection with its second anniversary is a challenge to the people of Kerala as they have been harmed to the maximum extent

Sudhakaran alleged that in this serious situation when the people are suffering due to the maladministration, corruption ruling the roost and the Chief Minister himself has become the master of corruption, the anniversary of the LDF government on 20 May, is a day of tragedy for Kerala

The Pinarayi Vijayan government’s seven years rule has no other achievement other than undoing the achievements of the previous Oommen Chandy government, he said

Stating the achievements gained in Tamil Nadu, Sudhakaran said that in in our neighbouring state, the Stalin government in 2 years signed 222 MoUs and an industry worth Rs 2,72,322 crore was started and employment was given to 4.09 lakh people.

In Tamil Nadu, women are given financial assistance of Rs 1000 per month, free travel is allowed in state- owned buses and bank loans of Rs 47,034 crore were provided to them , but not even welfare pension is being given to the people in Kerala properly, he said.

The evil spirits of Kerala are keeping entrepreneurs away from the state and this situation has turned Kerala into an old age home by driving away lakhs of young people from the state as government failed to provide employment to the youths, he further said

He said that when a doctor was stabbed in a casualty ward at a government hospital last week, she was taken to a nearby private hospital for emergency care and later to a super specialty hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, around 65 km away. This this is the condition of the government hospitals in the state, Sudhakaran said.