Pilot kicks off Jan Sangharsh Padyatra against graft

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Thursday began his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’ from Ajmer. The yatra is part of his campaign against corruption under former state chief minister Vasundhara Raje and question paper leaks under the incumbent Gehlot government.

Pilot, along with hundreds of his supporters and former Congress minister Rajendra Choudhary, is going to cover 125 kilometre-long on foot from Ajmer to Jaipur in five days. This morning, Pilot, who left for Ajmer by a train, was given a warm welcome by the supporters at the Ajmer railway station where he walked up to Ashok Udhyan.

Addressing a small public meeting in Ajmer, he said, “In the previous BJP government, we challenged Vasundhara Raje on the issue of corruption, after which the Congress came to power. Four and five years have passed, the Congress government has not initiated a single probe against Raje’s graft cases.”

“Rajniti mein jaban ki keemat hoti, voh Congress sarkar nahin nibha payee (There is a value of the word in politics, the Congress government has not been able to fulfill it),” he indirectly attacked at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“My Jan Sangharsh Yatra is a journey to go among the people and listen to them,” he declared.

He blamed his own government for the leak in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and for the first time an RPSC member has been arrested, but are its wires connected anywhere else. This should be probed now, he added. Pilot group had a night Halt at the village, Tolamal, Near Bus stand.

There were no photographs of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra in the poster of Pilot’s Jan Sangharsh Yatra. There is only Sonia Gandhi’s photo in the poster.

Reacting on Pilot’s Yatra, PCC President G S Dotasara said it was his (Pilot) personal Padyatra on his issues, the Congress party did not share it at any level.