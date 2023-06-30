HM asks Gehlot Govt to set up ‘special court’ for Kanhaiyalal beheading case

Blaming the Gehlot Government in Rajasthan for not arresting the accused of Udaipur’s Kanhaiyalal Sahu beheading case in 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that it was the duty of the state government to set up a special court for expeditious trials and punishment to culprits to whom the NIA caught.

“They (state government) are asking us (Union Home Ministry) for a quick case verdict. I ask you (public), whether the Gehlot government gave security to Kanhaiyalal on his request? Why state police were mum on the security issue? You (Gehlot Government) did want to arrest the culprit, it was the NIA that arrested them. Please do not lie,” said Shah, while addressing a BJP’s mammoth rally in Udaipur to observe the 9 years of Modi government and on the eve of assembly polls in the state, Shah made a categorical statement.

“NIA has filed a chargesheet on 22 September, 2022 but the state government has not set up a special court yet. Take Rajasthan High Court in confidence for setting up the special court so that the justice be done soon against culprits. You (Gehlot government) should be ashamed of it. Do not do vote bank politics,” he said.

Counting on tips the crime incidents of Rajasthan in last three-four years, Home Minister alleged that the Union Government banned PFI, but the state government allowed their rally in Kota, and incidents of crimes in Karauli, Chittorgarh Alwar, banning path sanchalan of RSS, and removal of Bhagwa flag were the glaring incidents of deteriorating law and order situation.

He asked the public: “By neglecting the Indian constitution, the Congress government has sidelined the ‘bahumat samaj’ (Hindus) for the sake of vote bank politics, and the BJP never does such politics”.

Reacting to Home Minister’s statement on Udaipur’s Kanhaiyalal case, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted : “It is expected that people holding responsible positions will not do politics on a serious issue like terrorism but what Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah did in Udaipur today is an irresponsible act. Mr. Amit Shah lied in Udaipur that Mr. Kanhaiyalal’s killers Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammed were caught by NIA whereas the truth is that they were caught by Rajasthan Police in just four hours of the incident.”

“This tragic incident took place on 28 June 2022 while the file of this case was transferred to NIA on 2 July 2022. Shri Amit Shah would probably be aware that both these murderers were active BJP workers. They should get an inquiry done about who were the BJP leaders who helped these two, who used to call the police stations for them. In an open and shut case, why did it take so long for the charge sheet to be filed and why have they not been punished so far,” he said.