Pilot, Joshi appointed observers for North East Delhi, Chandni Chowk

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, the Congress has appointed senior party leaders Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi as AICC observers for North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk parliamentary seats.

The Congress also appointed Chaudhary Birender Singh, who recently joined the party, as observer for the North West Delhi parliamentary constituency.

“Congress president has approved the proposal to appoint the following leaders as AICC Observers for the General Elections to the Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, with immediate effect. Sachin Pilot for North East Delhi,

Chaudhary Birender Singh for North West Delhi and CP Joshi for Chandni Chowk,” said the communique issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal.

Advertisement

Kanhaiya Kumar is Congress nominee from North East Delhi parliamentary seat, Udit Raj from North West Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk constituency.

AAP and Congress announced seat-sharing in several states for the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the agreement, of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, AAP would contest on four seats and Congress in three.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on 25th May.