All set for voting for 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 49 constituencies spread across eight states and Union territories (UTs) will be held on Monday.

The polling is scheduled to commence at 7 am in 94,732 polling stations, manned by 9.47 lakh polling officials, amid tight security to avert any untoward incident and conclude at 6 pm.

Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the fifth phase, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, seven from West Bengal, five each from Bihar and Odisha, three from Jharkhand, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

More than 8.95 crore voters will decide the fates of 695 candidates who are in the fray.

Prominent candidates from the BJP are Union Ministers—Rajnath Singh (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh), Smriti Irani (Amethi), and Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North, Maharashtra), while from Congress is Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh) and KL Sharma (Amethi).

Other key candidates are former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (Baramulla) and president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Patna).

Polling for the 35 Assembly constituencies of the Odisha Assembly will also take place simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) called upon the voters to turn out in large numbers at polling stations and exercise their franchise.

The poll panel also said concerned CEOs/DEOs and state machinery have been advised to take adequate measures to manage hot weather conditions in areas, where it is forecast. They are told to ensure basic minimum facilities like water, a shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The first phase of polling was held on 19th April, the second phase on 26th April, the third phase on 7th May, and the fourth phase on 13th May. The first phase recorded 66.14 percent voter turnout, the second 66.71 per cent, the third 65.68 per cent, and the fourth 69.16 per cent.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on 4th June.