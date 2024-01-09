Picturesque golden beach of Puri in for a rejuvenated makeover

While the golden beach in Odisha’s pilgrim town Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, has entered into the global map earning the coveted tag of ‘Blue Flag’ certification, the landscape of the picturesque beach is all set for a major makeover with the state government setting in motion the initiative in a big way by putting in place world-class amenities including spacious parking facilities.

Puri is unarguably regarded the tourism treasure of the coastal state. The 12th Jagannath temple, a revered pilgrimage destination for millions of followers of Jagannath cult across the globe and sprawling beach, has always been the happy hunting ground for tourists.

Currently, the beautification and improvement of about 4.5 km beach road from Digabareni Street to Sterling Street is in full swing. Fiscal provision for Rs 102 crore has been sanctioned in this regard. The streets leading the way to the beach will now wear an illuminated and stunning look, said an official.

Advertisement

Besides, the beach road will be widened and refurbished from Acharya Harihar Street to Digbareni Street.

The parking facilities in Nalipadia are inadequate. As a result of this vehicles are often parked on the beach road causing inconvenience to tourists and also creating traffic congestion.

Considering the need for adequate parking space, a multi-level parking area is being developed at the old parking lot near Digbareni Street. It will be a three-storied parking facility with a capacity to accommodate 300 cars at a time. The facility is being built over 10,500 square meters on basement, ground and three floors, said the official.

Apart from this, corresponding parking arrangements will also be made at Nalipadiya and Sipsarubali.

Landscaping and planting of casuarina trees will be taken up to provide a green cover and add beauty to the surroundings of the beach. These trees will be 6 feet tall and will not obstruct the sea view. A watch-tower is also being erected for tourists to relish the panoramic view of the sea, added the officials.

The promenades will be beautified with attractive lighting systems. There will be adequate public toilets and drinking water facilities in the vicinity of the beach.

There will be a 5-foot wide granite footpath from the 4.5 km beach road to about 1800 meters. Apart from this, the cobble stone will be put to make it even more attractive.

Uniform kiosks are being set up. 666 such kiosks are being built for traders and shopkeepers. So far 120 kiosks have been built in a manner to avert sooth and stain with due emphasis on cleanliness while the rest are under construction.