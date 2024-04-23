Grand spiritual festival at Puri

India’s reforms ensured declining fuel prices amid global surge: Puri
Referring to the global energy production and supply situation, Puri stated that the challenge is to make sure that the transition is done in an orderly manner.
10th of Baisakh, 1344 Bengali era, was the auspicious day when Thakur Sitaramdas Omkarnathdev received the divine command from Lord Jagannathdev to go and preach the Holy Name.
10th of Baisakh, 1344 Bengali era, was the auspicious day when Thakur Sitaramdas Omkarnathdev received the divine command from Lord Jagannathdev to go and preach the Holy Name. Like every year, eminent saints and thousands of devotees will gather at Nilachal Asram, Chatak Parvat, Puri, on this occasion.
Sanskriti Sangha staged Purusottam Omkarnath, a drama based on Omkarnathdev’s biography, directed by Sudipta Mukherjee on 22 April and a gorgeous procession with Namkirtana will flood the roads of Puri on 23 April.
Advertisement
Advertisement