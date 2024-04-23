Grand spiritual festival at Puri

10th of Baisakh, 1344 Bengali era, was the auspicious day when Thakur Sitaramdas Omkarnathdev received the divine command from Lord Jagannathdev to go and preach the Holy Name. Like every year, eminent saints and thousands of devotees will gather at Nilachal Asram, Chatak Parvat, Puri, on this occasion.

Sanskriti Sangha staged Purusottam Omkarnath, a drama based on Omkarnathdev’s biography, directed by Sudipta Mukherjee on 22 April and a gorgeous procession with Namkirtana will flood the roads of Puri on 23 April.

Advertisement