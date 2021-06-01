A day after the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it expects the entire country’s population above 18 years to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of year, a senior top court judge Justice D.Y. Chandrachud expressed hope that vaccination takes place for everybody, to enable the court to resume physical hearing.

The remark came after a counsel expressed hope that physical hearing in the top court will resume by August. The counsel appearing for a petitioner in the matter said, “let us pray to God that physical hearing begins, the next time this case comes up for hearing in the top court”.

Justice Chandrachud, sitting beside Justice M R Shah on the bench, replied: “Let us pray to God that vaccination takes place for all. Then we can commence physical hearing.”

On Monday, Justice Chandrachud grilled the Centre over its vaccine policy and asked it to bring on record policy documents regarding vaccination.

The top court had asked, what is the rationale behind the Centre procuring vaccines at a price that is higher for state governments, and also why states and municipal corporations are floating global tenders to procure vaccines?

The top court gave the Centre two weeks to respond to these issues and concerns.