PG courses soon at Govt Medical College, Hamirpur: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Post Graduate courses will soon commence at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RKGMC), Hamirpur.

He said that the state government has approved the creation and filling of six associate professor posts and 10 assistant professor posts in key departments such as General Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia, and Radiology.

The state government has also sanctioned the creation and filling of 150 nursing personnel posts at Dr. RKGMC, Hamirpur, aiming to improve patient care and providing better working conditions for nursing staff, he added.

“The government is committed to ensuring optimal patient-to-nurse ratios, with a 1:1 ratio in ICUs, 1:2 in labour rooms, and 1:4 in antenatal general wards,” he stated.

Over the past year, 1182 new posts of various categories have been approved for Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, district Kangra.

Similar efforts are being made to ensure adequate staffing and infrastructure at Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College Nahan, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital Ner Chowk Mandi to facilitate the patients, according to him.