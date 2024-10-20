New complex of Hamirpur Medical College to be completed by March 2026: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a target has been set to complete the New complex of Hamirpur Medical College in Himachal Pradesh by March 2026.

The Chief Minister on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction work of the medical college and issued necessary directives to the administration.

He laid the foundation stone for the auditorium of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, at the new campus in Jol Sapper in Nadaun Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district.

The auditorium will be constructed at a cost of Rs 37 crore, he said. He also laid the foundation stone for the Principal’s residence at the college.

He said that this medical college was sanctioned by the UPA-2 government on March 4, 2014, after his personal request to then Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

While the Union Government has allocated only Rs 180 crore for this project, the current state government has already disbursed Rs 240 crore.

The new campus would significantly enhance healthcare services by providing world-class facilities, state-of-the-art medical equipment and skilled doctors and paramedical staff, ensuring advanced healthcare for the people of the state, he added.

The Chief Minister said: “Along with the auditorium foundation stone that I have laid today, a cafe, library and playground will also be constructed, with work set to begin within a month. The medical college will provide improved facilities not only for patients but also for doctors and students.”

“In the near future, it will become one of the best medical colleges in the state. We are working towards improving facilities in all medical colleges across the state and addressing their issues,” he said.

He further said that international standards will be followed in staffing doctors and nurses at Hamirpur Medical College, with the gynecology department ensuring one nurse for every four patients.

Postgraduate classes will also commence at the college, he said, adding that additionally, the campus will house offices for the PWD, Jal Shakti Department, Electricity Department’s SDO and a police post.

“A state-of-the-art cancer hospital equipped with world-class technology will be established and I will lay the foundation stone for this project once FCA clearance is obtained,” he said.

Sukhu said that the current government is ensuring proper budget allocation for all development projects and the foundation stones are laid only after the allocation of a budget.

In response to a question, he criticized the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakurbfor making baseless statements.

He clarified that Himachal Pradesh is part of India’s federal structure and the central government collects taxes from the people of Himachal Pradesh, with the state receiving a rightful share.

“This is not a favour from the union government but a right of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.